With COVID-19 under control, Vietnam's tourism sector banks on domestic travel Vietnam will continue to use flexible measures to stimulate the domestic tourism market as international borders remain shut due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, a top tourism official has said.

QR codes being installed around Ly Son Island The installation of QR codes at tourism sites in Ly Son island district in central Quang Ngai province is being carried out by the management board of the Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park in coordination with district authorities, as part of efforts to promote digitalisation in the tourism sector.

Vietnam tourism: Mysterious Po Klong Garai Cham Tower Located on the Trau hill, 6km from Phan Rang Thap Cham city, the central coastal province of Ninh Thuan, Po Klong Garai Tower is considered the greatest tower of the Cham people still existing.