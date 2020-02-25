Travel Tourism market hoped to recover in summer The tourism market is expected to recover this summer after the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Travel Human resources key to sustainable tourism development Developing human resources in tourism is key to help boost this industry sustainability, according to experts.

Travel More Russians, Indians visit Vietnam in 2019 About 650,000 Russians visited Vietnam in 2019, up 6.6 percent from 2018, while the number of Indian tourists nearly doubled the 2016 figure to reach 25,000, reported the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).