Travel between Malaysia and Cambodia to resume via Singapore
Singapore Airlines has secured approval for passengers to travel between Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, and Phnom Penh of Cambodia, transiting via Singapore, the Khmer Times reported.
Singapore Airlines secures approval for passengers to travel between Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, and Phnom Penh of Cambodia, transiting via Singapore. (Photo: thejakartapost)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Singapore Airlines has secured approval for passengers to travel between Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, and Phnom Penh of Cambodia, transiting via Singapore, the Khmer Times reported.
Singapore Airlines will run two weekly flights between Phnom Penh and Singapore from September 1, on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Those flying from Phnom Penh to Kuala Lumpur can depart from Phnom Penh International Airport on a Tuesday, transit in Singapore Changi Airport overnight and then catch a connecting flight to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on a Wednesday.
During transit in Singapore, all passengers will be required to remain in the designated transit holding area until they are official escorted to a boarding gate for their connecting flight.
The Cambodian government temporarily banned all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia on August 1. All foreigners will be required to follow strict quarantine conditions once arriving in Cambodia to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.
They include a 2,000-USD deposit at a bank set up in Phnom Penh International Airport, 14 days in self quarantine at a designated hotel or other agreed venue and a COVID-19 test.
The Cambodian Ministry of Health on August 28 said the country has no coronavirus cases to report for 14 consecutive days and one recovery.
Cambodia has confirmed a total of 273 cases so far, of whom 265 fully recovered./.