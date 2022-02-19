Travel Pre-pandemic visa policy should be resumed: Ministry The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed resuming pre-pandemic visa policy for foreign arrivals to Vietnam to attract more tourists and recover the tourism sector in the future.

Travel HCM City announces list of hotels eligible to welcome foreign tourists Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism (DoT) on February 18 publicised a list of hotels eligible to welcome foreign tourists arriving in the city in the coming time.

Travel Ministry issues guidance for receiving foreign tourists Foreign visitors and overseas Vietnamese returning home can take regular commercial flights from now to March 15 when Vietnam fully reopens tourism activities, instead of charter flights as previously.

Travel Pre-pandemic visa policy should be resumed: Ministry The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) proposed resuming pre-pandemic visa policy for foreign arrivals to the country to attract more tourists and recover the tourism sector in the future in a document sent to the Government Office on February 17.