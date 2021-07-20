Business MoU signed to boost Vietnam-China fruit trading Vietnam and China has signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in agriculture and fruit sale, expected to facilitate farm produce trading amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Ministry proposes 30 percent decrease in 2021 corporate income tax The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is proposing a 30 percent reduction in the corporate income tax which enterprises must pay in 2021 in a draft resolution on budget collection solutions which is to be submitted to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for approval.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND per USD on August 4, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Videos EVFTA - A catalyst for Vietnamese businesses The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a favourable corridor for trade between the two sides and brought new impetus to economic cooperation between Vietnam and the EU. Nguyen Van Thao, head of the Mission of Vietnam to the EU, made the remark in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.