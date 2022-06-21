A corner of Grand World Phu Quoc. (Photo: vinpreal.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - Travel companies in Vietnam have made plans to meet the rising demand for visitors as the summer holiday peaks.

Tran Quoc Bao, deputy general director of Saigontourist, a leading tour operator, said it expects to serve more than 280,000 customers and the number may be higher because the demand for domestic and outbound tours is still growing strongly.



“Summer is the peak season of the year, so we focus all financial and human resources to diversify services, invest in renovating most products in line with the current market situation,” he was quoted by Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper as saying.



Up to 160 package tourism products have been built to match market trends, meeting the requirements of resort tourism, Bao said.



According to Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, deputy general director of Vietravel, there has been a sharp rise in the number of tours but the way Vietnamese tourists travel this year has also surprised the market.



Many families are willing to spend on high-class tours, demanding more stringent requirements on the quality of accommodation facilities and food services, she said.



Hoang said that by the end of May, tours that let travelers stay at 4-5 star hotels have been booked in some destinations such as Phu Quoc, Da Lat or Sa Pa.





Tran Thi Bao Thu, marketing and communications director of Fiditour, said the demand for tours to the seas and highlands has risen strongly, adding visitors must book tours early to ensure their places and reasonable prices.



The price of air tickets to domestic destinations during the summer holiday is on the rise in line with a hike in petrol prices.



The tickets of flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Hue and Quy Nhon are reported to be nearly four times that of two years ago.



According to the aviation businesses, the summer holiday is forecast to record an unprecedented increase in demand for air travel in the past three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic



A representative of budget carrier Vietjet said ticket booking for summer vacations on domestic flights increase sharply, even higher than that for Liberation and Reunification holidays. The operating frequency in mid-July is up to 450 flights per day, including domestic and international ones, instead of 200-300 flights as before.



According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in the first five months of this year, the number of foreigners arriving in Vietnam reached around 365,300, growing by 4.5 times compared to the same period last year. The volume of domestic travelers hit 48.6 million in the period and the revenue from the tourism sector was estimated at 211 trillion VND (9.1 billion USD)./.