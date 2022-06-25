Saigontourist said it expects to serve more than 280,000 customers and the number may be higher because the demand for domestic and outbound tours is still growing strongly.



Up to 160 package tourism products have been built by the tour operator to match market trends, meeting the requirements of resort tourism.



A representative from Vietravel said there has been a sharp rise in the number of tours but the way Vietnamese tourists travel this year has also surprised the market.



Many families are willing to spend on high-class tours, demanding more stringent requirements on the quality of accommodation facilities and food services.

Meanwhile, Fiditour said the demand for tours to the seas and highlands has risen strongly, adding that visitors must book tours early to ensure their places and reasonable prices.



According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in the first five months of this year, the number of foreigners arriving in Vietnam reached some 365,000, growing by 4.5 times compared to the same period last year. The volume of domestic travelers hit 48.6 million in the period and the revenue from the tourism sector was estimated at 9.1 billion USD./.

VNA