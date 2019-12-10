Travel firms offer extra tours to SEA Games 30’s football final
Travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City have offered tours to take Vietnamese fans to the Philippines to watch their team competing in the football final of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).
Travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City offer tours to take Vietnamese fans to the Philippines (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City have offered tours to take Vietnamese fans to the Philippines to watch their team competing in the football final of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).
Vietravel has organised tours for nearly 1,000 fans from Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City who are excited to cheer the U22 football team in the final match against Indonesia which will take place from 19:00 on December 10.
The travel firm had to charter two private planes to secure enough seats for the fans, according to the firm’s representative.
Those departing from HCM City are offered a chance to experience new-generation aircraft Boeing Dreamliner 787-9. The one-day tour offers fans to fly directly to Manila on December 10 and then travel to Rizal Memorial Stadium, where the final takes place, before returning home in the next morning. Otherwise, they can go on a longer tour that gives them more time to explore the local life.
Saigontourist also offers similar tours in which Vietnamese fans are booked on charter flights of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines. Its full package tour from HCM City costs 13,900,000 VND (about 600 USD) per person while those from Hanoi fetches a little higher, 14,900,000 VND per person.
Meanwhile, TST Tourist’s two days and one night tour from HCM City is sold at 19,680,000 VND per person./.