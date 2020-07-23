The promotion will see visitors offered a 10,000VND discount when visiting the ancient town of Hoi An, a 35,000VND discount when traveling to Cu Lao Cham, and a 15,000VND discount for Bay Mau coconut forest.

In an effort to stimulate tourism demand and attract greater numbers of visitors to the city at night, An Bang beach in Hoi An city hosted a food and music festival on July 18.

The occasion was the first of its kind following the nation bringing the novel coronavirus epidemic under control./.

