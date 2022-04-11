Traveling in Vietnam by train

On July 20, 1885, the first train departed from Saigon and arrived in My Tho in the Mekong Delta, marking the birth of Vietnam’s railway industry and making it one of only a few countries with a modern railway network at that time. 137 years later, the railway network has a total length of 2,600 km, connecting residential areas and agricultural and industrial centres from the north to the south.