Traveling in Vietnam by train
On July 20, 1885, the first train departed from Saigon and arrived in My Tho in the Mekong Delta, marking the birth of Vietnam’s railway industry and making it one of only a few countries with a modern railway network at that time. 137 years later, the railway network has a total length of 2,600 km, connecting residential areas and agricultural and industrial centres from the north to the south.
-
Train drivers and crew members. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The Reunification Express passes through the central province of Phu Yen. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The Reunification Express runs through Hai Van Pass, linking Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue province in central Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The North-South line runs parallel to the land route in the central province of Ninh Thuan. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The North-South railway takes visitors through golden rice fields. (Photo: VNP/VNA)