If breakthroughs in institutional reforms are achieved to improve growth quality, coupling with timely and sound fiscal and monetary policies, the Vietnamese economy could expand 6.76 percent a year during 2021-2023, according to Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) Tran Thi Hong Minh.

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will spend nearly 30 billion VND (1.3 million USD) this year to support the development of the collective economy and new cooperatives.

Even though economic growth is expected to strongly recover this year as the pandemic has been contained, companies in many sectors have still lowered their profit targets.

The Vietnamese economy could grow by about 6-6.3 percent in 2021, said chief economist Pham The Anh from the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) during a workshop recently held to announce the Vietnam Quarterly Macro-Economic Report.