Traveling with Vietjet and getting fully protected with "Fly Safe" insurance
Vietjet and HD Insurance offers the “Fly Safe” insurance free for all passengers flying on its domestic flights from April 23, 2021.
With the insurance, each passenger is entitled to a 24-hour accident insurance benefit of up to 20 million VND together with medical expenses for medical treatment for the accident. At the same time, passengers traveling with Vietjet will be entitled to an insurance benefit to support living expenses and loss of income due to mandatory quarantine by the COVID-19 pandemic with the rate of 1 million VND per day of quarantine due to suspicion or having to treatment due to the pandemic because of the epidemiological itinerary traveling on Vietjet flights according to regulations of the authorities.
This is the pioneering programme of "joining hands" between insurance and aviation to fight against the pandemic. With the insurance premiums of up to tens of billion dong, the new-age carrier Vietjet brings the peace of mind to customers. Vietjet is the airline has been certified with the seven-stars rating for COVID-19 compliance.
Vietjet staff guiding passengers to do procedures (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)To be eligible for insurance coverage, passengers need to provide all information in accordance with Vietjet’s “Terms and conditions” when purchasing tickets and using aviation services; and comply with all regulations on disease prevention and control of IATA, WHO, the Ministry of Health, authorities and Vietjet.
Don’t forget to fully comply with the mandatory health declaration via https://tokhaiyte.vn, save and show the information upon checking in at airports as well as wearing face masks during your flight to protect yourself and your community.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.