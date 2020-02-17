Society HCM City’s youths donate blood to fight coronavirus disease A blood donation day was held among Ho Chi Minh City’s young people on February 16 to address blood shortage facing hospitals due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Society Workers fear possible lay offs as epidemic continues Vietnamese businesses have voiced their concerns over the struggle to cope with the coronavirus due to a lack of raw materials.

Society COVID-19: 30 medical equipment manufacturers fined As many as 30 medical equipment manufacturers were fined nearly 65 million VND (2,800 USD) for violations in trading medical supplies serving the fight against the novel coronoavirus disease (COVID-19) on February 15.

Society Vietnamese language course opens in Austria A Vietnamese language course for young Vietnamese generations opened in Vienna, Austria on February 15.