Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives from the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have proposed banning those coming from or going through areas hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak from entry into Vietnam.
They made the suggestion during a meeting of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on February 17.
Those in special cases must be quarantined for two weeks in line with regulations.
Earlier on January 23, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued the dispatch No.121/CD-TTg on the prevention and control of COVID-19.
He asked the Health Ministry to closely check passengers at border gates via road, waterway and airway, and take effective measures when suspected cases are discovered.
The Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Foreign Ministry were required to work closely with the Health Ministry to offer necessary information and warn Vietnamese citizens not to take unnecessary trips to coronavirus-hit areas.
Chairpersons of centrally-run municipal and provincial authorities must take drastic actions to fight the outbreak as directed by the Health Ministry, as well as ensure sufficient supply of medicines and equipment for the effort./.
