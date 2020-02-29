Society National steering committee urges ramping up anti-coronavirus measures The national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control has asked ministries and localities to stay vigilant and take drastic measures against the disease.

Health Training course on COVID-19 prevention in hospital held in Hanoi A training course on preventing the spread of COVID-19 at medical facilities is taking place in Hanoi from February 27-28, bringing together nearly 150 attendees from hospitals nationwide.

Health Hanoi steps up communications on coronavirus outbreak All sectors, communes and wards in the capital city of Hanoi must promote communication work to raise awareness of local people and visitors of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in a move to prevent the novel virus’ spread.