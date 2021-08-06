Society Switzerland offers Vietnam nearly 80 million USD for business climate improvement The Swiss Government will provide 70 million CHF (nearly 80 million USD) to help Vietnam improve its business climate and boost its private sector’s competitiveness, according to a cooperation programme between the two countries for 2021 – 2024, which was announced at a virtual ceremony on August 6.

Society HCM City completes disbursement of first support package for COVID-19-hit people Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on August 6 announced that the city has basically completed the disbursement of the first support package for COVID-19-hit people, with over 611 billion VND (26.56 million USD) given to more than 391,020 local residents.

Society Bilingual book highlighting Vietnam-Thailand ties debuts A book in both Vietnamese and Thai languages highlighting the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties (August 6, 1976 - 2021) made its debut on August 6.

Society Pandemic-hit labourers, businesses get timely support Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities have proactively carried out 12 policies in support of employees and employers who are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).