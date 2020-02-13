Treatment options for coronavirus to be studied
Vietnamese scientists will test the effectiveness and safety of using HIV/AIDS medication to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Vietnamese scientists are studying treatment for COVID-19 infected patients (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)
The scientific project approved earlier this week by Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh under the recommendation of the Ministry of Health will test the drugs lopinavir and ritonavir.
The project will be carried out by the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, Ho Chi Minh City’s Hospital of Tropical Diseases, HCM City Pasteur Institute, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, and the Pharmacovigilance Centre.
Lopinavir and ritonavir are antiretroviral drugs used as medication to treat HIV/AIDS.
The scientists will evaluate the clinical and sub-clinical effectiveness, virological response and safety of lopinavir and ritonavir combination treatment for COVID-19 infected patients based on the Health Ministry’s background treatment regimen.
The evaluation would be completed within 12 months.
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Science and Technology also approved a list of three urgent tasks for preventing the coronavirus from spreading.
The tasks included manufacturing three kinds of test kits of classifying and diagnosing COVID-19 infections within a month.
The Military Medical University and Viet A Technology Stock Company were assigned to study and manufacture test kits to detect the virus.
Researching and producing a rapid detection system to screen for COVID-19 was carried out by Phu Sa Biochemistry Company, HCM City’s Pasteur Institute, and Can Tho city’s Scientific and Technological Application Centre.
The HCM City’s Pasteur Institute was designated to study epidemiological and clinical characteristics of the COVID-19 caused acute respiratory infections in Vietnam./.