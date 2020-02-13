Health Permanent working team sent to Vinh Phuc to help fight COVID-19 The Health Ministry reported on February 13 that it has sent materials and a permanent working team to the northern province of Vinh Phuc to help with the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health Localities take COVID-19 prevention measures Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health 2nd Covid-19 patient in HCM City discharged from hospital Chinese patient Li Ding, 66, one of the two first Covid-19 patients in Vietnam, was discharged from Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on February 12 after three weeks of treatment.

Health Deputy PM instructs tightening supervision to curb spread of Covid-19 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on February 12 said supervision and quarantine work is the most important work at present to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).