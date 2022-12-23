Hotline: (024) 39411349
Tree at Hoan Kiem Lake turns orange

A tree known as Mõ in Vietnamese sits in a corner of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake and has recently been turning orange, giving the surroundings a bright and beautiful appearance.
VNA

  • The corner of Hoan Kiem Lake where the tree turns orange attracts people to come and sightsee. (Photo: VNA)

  • The tree changes colour and creates a beautiful and romantic sight in Hanoi during winter. (Photo: VNA)

  • The foliage turns orange. (Photo: VNA)

  • Visitors to Hoan Kiem Lake happily take photographs as mementos of the most romantic moment of the year. (Photo: VNA)

