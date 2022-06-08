At the launching ceremony of the programme (Photo: VNA)

A programme named “Millions of green trees for a green Vietnam” was launched in Hanoi on June 8 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU)’s Central Committee in coordination with Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co. Ltd.Following the success of the programme in 2021, the programme is continued this year aiming to enhance awareness of the role of forests, forest protection issues, water resource protection, environmental protection issues and climate change responses among HCM CYU’s members and residents. It is also intended to contribute to the Government’s project of planting one billion trees and the target of planting 30 million new trees set by the 11th National Congress of the HCM CYU.The goal for this year is to plant 50,000 trees in watershed forest (around 40ha) in the Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong, along with 10,000 scattered trees.The programme’s organiser also launched a photo and video clip contest on tree planting, aiming to spread the message and significance of the programme to young people and society, encourage practical actions leading to changes in behaviours and habits toward a green lifestyle.Alongside the programme and the contest, a virtual walking and running tournament will be held, through which participants can donate up to 20 trees equivalent to the distance that they register to run. Registration can be made at website trieucayxanh.doanthanhnien.vn./.