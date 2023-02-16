Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung and Deputy Mayor of the city of Ashdod Eli Nacht plant a tree at the tree-planting ceremony in Ashdod City. (Photo: VNA)

Tel Aviv (VNA) – A tree-planting ceremony was held on February 15 in Israel’s Ashdod city to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Israel diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung said that tree planting is one of the important activities marking the anniversary. This year, the two countries will accelerate cooperation activities for their development and people-to-people connections.

Deputy Mayor of the city of Ashdod Eli Nacht pointed out practical activities between agencies, businesses, and people of the two countries that helps promote bilateral relations, and tree planting is one of them.

Alexander Oberfeld, Ashdod City Councilor, said as one of the largest and most developed cities in Israel, Ashdod will be an ideal starting point to take the relationship between the two countries to a new stage.

Located more than 30km south of Tel Aviv, Ashdod is one of the most important industrial cities of Israel, with many industrial zones and especially the largest seaport which accounts for 60% of cargo handled annually in the country.

Vietnam and Israel officially established diplomatic relations in 1993. Israel opened an embassy in Hanoi the same year, and Vietnam established an embassy in Tel Aviv in 2009./.