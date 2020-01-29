– A tree-planting festival was launched in Khuon Dien village, Kim Quan commune, Yen Son district, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, on January 29 or the fifth day of the first lunar month.Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, joined local leaders and people at the event.In his remarks, Vuong stressed the significance of the tree-planting festival, saying it helped to spur economic development and raise public awareness of environmental protection.He lauded Tuyen Quyen for its achievements in tree-planting movements which have been launched in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh over the past years.With potential and strength in forestry, the province aims to become a model in forestry-based economic development nationwide.Vuong also applauded efforts of residents in Kim Quan commune to complete all 19 criteria set for a new-style rural area, and expressed his hope that local leaders will pay more attention to improving people’s living standards, thus reducing the poverty rate to below 5 percent.On this occasion, he presented 100 gift packages and 20 blankets to poor households and social policy beneficiaries in Kim Quan, and planted a tree at the Party Central Committee Office relic site in Khuon Dien village./.