Culture - Sports Vietnam beat Myanmar to qualify for 2022 AFC Asian Futsal Cup Vietnam beat Myanmar 4-1 in a penalty shootout on April 10 to rank third in the 2022 AFF Futsal Championship and won the last berth for Southeast Asia to attend the 2022 AFC Asian Futsal Cup.

Society Increasing popularity of vegetarianism among Vietnamese Vegetarianism is becoming popular among many Vietnamese people. While some make the choice for health reasons, others are trying to support the planet.