TRI – Factor Vietnam attracts nearly 300 athletes
Nearly 300 foreign and domestic athletes competed in TRI - Factor Vietnam 2022 which took place on April 10 in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.
TRI – Factor Vietnam 2022 attracts nearly 300 athletes. (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria - Vung Tau (VNA) -
TRI - Factor Vung Tau - Vietnam belongs to the Asian championship system. It offered a chance for Vung Tau city to promote its tourism to domestic and foreign visitors.
The triathlon featured five distances, including Enduro (1.5km swimming, 80km cycling, and 20km running); Standard (1.5km swimming, 40km cycling, and 10km running); Sprint (759m swimming, 20km cycling, and 5km running); Aquathlon Sprint (750m swimming and 5km running); and Standard for duathlon (1st running: 10km and 40km cycling, and 2nd running: 5km).
Besides Vietnamese athletes, the event saw the participation of those from Japan, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Canada, France, South Africa, the UK, Spain, and the US.
According to the organiser, TRI - Factor Vietnam 2022 was considered a tournament to select athletes for Vietnam’s national Aqualon, Triathlon and Duathlon teams to attend the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
TRI - Factor has given athletes world-class challenges and experiences and with many different levels.
Chris Clark from the UK said he feels excited about this year's tournament, adding that although the weather was very harsh, local volunteers actively supported and guided athletes./.