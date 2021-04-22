Society Four Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Impact Rankings 2021 Four Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2021 by Times Higher Education (THE), the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Society HCM City airport opens more check-in counters, security scanners The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City is adding more staff, opening early check-in counters, and using all available security scanners to reduce increasing congestion at the site.

Society 41 illegal entrants detected in Cao Bang province Border guards in the northern border province of Cao Bang arrested 41 people who had illegally entered Vietnam over the past days.

Society 17 collectives, 33 individuals honoured for overseas Vietnamese affairs As many as 17 collectives and 33 individuals were honoured at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on April 20 for their achievements in overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in the city for the 2018-2020 period.