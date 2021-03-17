Society Hanoi needs 65.4 trillion VND for metro line No. 5 Hanoi aims to mobilise 65.4 trillion VND (2.82 billion USD) for the metro line No. 5 connecting Van Cao and Hoa Lac, scheduled to be put into operation in 2026, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Society Quang Ngai commemorates victims of Son My massacre An incense offering ceremony was held on March 16 to commemorate 504 victims of a massacre by US troops 53 years ago in Son My village, Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai.

Society Red silk-cotton flowers in full bloom In March, people often think of the red silk-cotton flowers that signal a new crop and often remind them of joy and hope.