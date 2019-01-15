Hoa Binh People’s Court yesterday opened a trial into seven people implicated in a serious medical incident that killed eight patients at Hoa Binh Province General Hospital on May 29, 2017 (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on January 14 opened a trial for seven people implicated in a serious medical incident that killed eight patients at the provincial General Hospital on May 29, 2017.



Defendants Bui Manh Quoc, 33, from Bac Ninh city, Director of the Tram Anh Water Treatment Co Ltd, and doctor Hoang Cong Luong, 33, from Hoa Binh city, were charged with manslaughter.



Five others were charged for “lacking responsibility causing serious consequences”. They were Tran Van Son, 29, Tran Van Thang, 54, Hoang Dinh Khieu, 57, Truong Quy Duong, 57, who are all former workers at Hoa Binh Hospital, and Do Anh Tuấn, 43, Director of the Thien Son Pharmacy JSC.



A total of 31 lawyers attended the opening proceedings, 10 of whom were defending Hoang Cong Luong.



The opening hearing was postponed on January 8 due to the absence of Luong and several of the victims’ families. Luong reported he had been suffering from mental health issues.



Lawyers on January 14 asked for the trial to postpone for a second time claiming representatives from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Public Security should be present. They also proposed a mental health examination for Luong.



Luong said he was strong enough to attend the trial, but would report any problems he may experience to the judges. However, the proposals were denied.



The trial is scheduled to last 10 days.



On May 29, 2017, 18 patients suffered from symptoms of anaphylactic shock such as breathing difficulties, sudden drops in blood pressure, stomachaches and vomiting while receiving kidney dialysis at the hospital’s Department of Intensive Care. Eight of the patients died in the incident.



According to authorities, tainted water for kidney dialysis and poorly operated equipment were the causes of the incident. On April 20, Luong sent a letter to Party, State and Government leaders expressing his hope that the case would be judged in an open and fair manner.-VNA