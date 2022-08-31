The train was operated at a maximum speed of 20km per hour. The trial ran without any hitches, according to the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Metro Line No.1 connects Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park. Over 91% of the metro line project has been completed.

Metro Line No. 1, nearly 20km long, has a total investment of some 1.9 billion USD. It consists of 14 stations, three underground and 11 elevated, and runs through District 1, Binh Thanh district, Thu Duc City and neighboring Binh Duong province.

All 17 trains will have 147 seats and a capacity of 930 passengers. They can run at speeds of up to 110km per hour on the elevated section and 80km underground.

The project was initially scheduled for completion in late 2021 to run commercially in 2022, but then delays hit due to the pandemic and procedural problems./.

