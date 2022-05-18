Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Mexico next to the statue of President Ho Chi Minh.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – On the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022), the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico has organised a flower offering ceremony, while a Republic of Korea (RoK) famous writer talked about his research on the late leader.



On May 17, the flower offering ceremony took place at the statue dedicated to the late President in the History Center of Mexico City, gathering embassy staff and Vietnamese expatriates.



At the event, Ambassador Nguyen Hoanh Nam called on the Vietnamese community in Mexico to further follow the President’s thought, morality and style and to make contributions to boosting the two countries’ friendship and cooperation across all fields.



In the interview in the RoK, Bang Hyeon Seok, a creative writing professor at Chung-Ang University who has visited Vietnam 100 times during his research on the President starting the 1990s, talked about his studies.





Bang Hyeon Seok, a creative writing professor at Chung-Ang University (Photo: VNA)

He said without the understanding of President Ho Chi Minh, it is very difficult to exactly capture related social context and people when studying Vietnam’s history



Bang said the President was truly consistent in his words and actions and was willing to sacrifice himself for his nation and compatriots.



He also highlighted his impressive thoughts on progressive peace and on preparing the next generation. He sought righteous peace for people worldwide and sent youth overseas for education despite war-inflicted difficulties at home, the writer added.



The professor said such thoughts make him believe that in spite of challenges, Vietnam will achieve breakthroughs and grow strongly.



Bang also unveiled that he has written a book on the President and is sparing no effort for it to debut by the end of 2023.



He said he hopes the book will be introduced in Vietnam after its publication./.