Tribute paid to President Ho Chi Minh on National Day in Chile, Russia
The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile on August 31 offered flowers at President Ho Chi Minh Statue at the park named after him in Cerro Navia commune of Santiago capital on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2).
Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Pham Truong Giang thanked the people of Chile in general and Cerro Navia in particular for their warm feelings for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam during the past years, affirming that the embassy will continue coordinating with Chilean authorities and people to preserve and nurture the traditional friendship between the two countries.
For his part, Cerro Navia Governor Mauro Tamayo expressed respect and admiration of Chileans to President Ho Chi Minh, as well as their affection for Vietnam. He stressed that Cerro Navia people appreciate the Vietnamese side’s attention to and support for the park’s renovation.
In 1969, to show solidarity and support for the Vietnamese people's resistance war for national independence and respect for President Ho Chi Minh, a small park in Cerro Navia District was renamed Park Ho Chi Minh. Since then, the park has become a symbol of the traditional friendship between the two countries.
Also on August 31, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Russia’s Vladivostok city laid flowers at the monument of President Ho Chi Minh in the Ho Chi Minh flower garden in the city.
On the same day, the Consulate General organised a ceremony to mark Vietnam’s National Day.
On September 2, 1945 at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
President Ho Chi Minh was a great leader, a national hero who devoted all his life to the national independence and freedom and happiness of the people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.
His aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness has become a great motivation and strength for the Vietnamese people to overcome all difficulties and challenges./.