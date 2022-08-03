Politics Prime Minister chairs government meeting on socio-economic situation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to ensure the stability of the macro-economy, markets of different kinds, politics and people’s material and spiritual life, while chairing a regular government meeting on August 3.

Politics Vietnam wants relevant parties not to complicate Taiwan Strait situation Vietnam expects that related parties will restrain and avoid complicating the situation in the Taiwan Strait, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 3.

Politics Central province, Lao localities look to bolster cooperation A delegation of Savannakhet province of Laos led by its Secretary and Governor Santiphap Phomvihane paid a working visit to the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on August 2.