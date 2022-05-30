Society Medical training in Hong Bang University attracts international students In the last few days of May, many international students have been admitted to Hong Bang International University (HIU) to pursue a degree in medicine, marking a significant milestone for the university, which has gradually become a favored school for international students.

Society Binh Thuan’s fishermen given national flags, life jackets The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee in collaboration with the VRCS’s chapter in the south central province of Binh Thuan and sponsors on May 30 presented 140 national flags, 1,250 life jackets, and 140 first aid bags to local poor and near-poor, and disadvantaged fishermen.

Society Researchers develop first made-in-Vietnam books for visually impaired children Trinh Thu Thanh and Nguyen Thi Hang, two researchers from the National Centre for Special Education Research under the Vietnam National Institute of Educational Sciences, have been given an award for the best project of the "knowledge for education" programme, for developing made-in-Vietnam tactile books for visually impaired children.

Society US-funded project for community resilience implemented in Thua Thien-Hue The Vietnam Red Cross Society has launched an US-funded project, titled Consultancy Service for Comprehensive Model for Community Resilience in Vietnam (CMCR), in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue.