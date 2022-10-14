Heavy rains are forecast from Quang Binh to Phu Yen and the Central Highlands from October 14-15. (Photo:VNA_

Hanoi (VNA) – The fifth storm formed in the East Sea this year was located about 210km southeast of Da Nang-Quang Nam at 4pm on October 14.



It is carrying maximum winds of 74 km/h, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.



The centre said heavy rains are forecast from Quang Binh to Phu Yen and the Central Highlands from October 14-15.



Rainfall could exceed 600mm between Quang Binh and Quang Ngai.



The storm has forced airlines to adjust their flights.



National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on October 14 cancelled three flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hue, and two others between Hanoi and Hue.



The airline will also suspend four flights between HCM City and Chu Lai, and two between Hanoi and Chu Lai on October 15, and delay others between Hanoi/HCM City and Quy Nhon the same day.



Bamboo Airways has also decided to cancel flights between Hanoi and Hue, which will be resumed if the weather improves on October 15./.