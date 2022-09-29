Tropical storm Noru triggers flooding in Laos
Typhoon Noru, which has weakened into a tropical low pressure, has caused flooding in the central and southern parts of Laos.
In the most affected provinces of Sekong, Salavan and Attapeu, many houses and a large area of farmland have been inundated. Landslides have blocked roads, causing some areas to be completely isolated while flooding has also destroyed power lines, roads and other infrastructure.
There are no full reports on the losses caused by the typhoon.
The Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines’ energy industry safety administration has requested for monitoring of the level of all dams and reservoirs and a close coordination among ministries and agencies to update about the weather conditions./.
