Troussier arrives in Hanoi, ready to sign contract
Frenchman Philippe Troussier arrived in Hanoi on February 26, ready to take the hot seat of the national football team.
Troussier, accompanied by his assistant Moulay Lahsen Azzeggouarh Wallen, was surprised at the welcome by a crowd of supporters and reporters at Noi Bai National Airport.
"I am happy to return to Vietnam, a country that I have already known," said Troussier after two years away since his last task.
"I am proud to be the head coach of the Vietnamese national team. It is a big honour for me. I will have many missions in the future. I am full of energy in this return and now I am ready for them."
Troussier will officially sign a three-year deal with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on February 27 morning in Hanoi.
The 67-year-old tactician will take charge of both the national team and the U23 squad.
He requires a crew of more than 10 assistants, most of them used worked with him since he led U19 Vietnam and worked at the PVF Football Centre as a technical director./.