The French coach's three-year contract with the VFF will begin on March 1, 2023 and end on July 31, 2026.

Highlighting his honor for and the importance of his upcoming job, Troussier said he does not have to start from scratch because his predecessor, Park Hang-seo, left a great legacy with a competitive squad.

A series of tournaments await Troussier and his teams such as the 2023 SEA Games, 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with the tactician and his coworkers already preparing plans for them.

Troussier, born in 1955, has been dubbed the "White Witch Doctor" for his successful stint in Africa. His international career peaked during his time in Japan, when his team won the 2000 AFC Asian Cup./.

VNA