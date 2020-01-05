Society Ministry develops database on Vietnamese land, people The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has unveiled a database on Vietnamese land and people, which is set to serve research and studies.

Society AO/dioxin victims in Soc Trang receive Tet gifts Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh, President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA), presented gifts to AO/dioxin victims in Soc Trang province on January 5, during his working trip to the southern region.

Society Hanoi’s 10 outstanding young people to be honoured Ten outstanding young Hanoians will be honoured at a ceremony to be held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Hanoi chapter on January 7.

Society Over 4,000 houses built with social policy credit Social policy credit helped to build more than 4,000 houses, along with over 1.2 million safe water supply and sanitation facilities in rural areas in 2019, according to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP).