Truc Lam Zen Monastery inaugurated in Soc Trang province
A Truc Lam Zen Monastery was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 5 after two years of construction.
At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The facility was built on nearly 6 hectares of land at a total cost of 100 billion VND (over 4.3 million USD at current exchange rate), which was donated by philanthropists and Buddhist followers.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ngo Hung said nine religions are operating in Soc Trang with more than 630,000 followers.
Buddhism is a major religion in the province with 184 temples and more than 500,000 followers.
He said the new monastery meets the spiritual need of local residents.
The Truc Lam Zen is a Vietnamese Buddhist sect founded by King Tran Nhan Tong. Tran Nhan Tong, born Tran Kham, ascended to the throne when he was 21. He was famed for defeating Yuan-Mongol invaders twice as well as developing the national economy and culture during his 15-year reign.
The king abdicated when he was 35 and spent the rest of his life on Yen Tu Mountain, located in where is now Quang Ninh province, to practice and propagate Buddhism. He founded the Zen Buddhist sect of Truc Lam there./.