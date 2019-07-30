At the accident site (Source: khmertimeskh.com)

- Two garment workers died and 31 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province on July 30 morning.The truck carrying the workers to their factory stopped suddenly and overturned in Svay Rieng province’s Svay Teab district, the Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training reported.The injured people were hospitalized for treatment.Last April, a truck crash also injured tens of garment workers in Kampong Speu province.Using trucks to carry garment workers is common in Cambodia. The country’s garment-textile industry is valued at billions of US dollars, with about 1,000 factories and 750,000 workers.-VNA