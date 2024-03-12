Hotline: (024) 39411349
Trung Khanh chestnuts from Cao Bang

Trung Khanh chestnuts are a specialty of Trung Khanh district in Cao Bang province. Typically harvested in September-October, the chestnuts are renowned for their size, flavour, and health benefits.
  • Generally harvested in September-October each year, the chestnuts are renowned for their large size, thick shells, yellow, flavourful nuts, and rich nutritional value. (Photo: VNA)

  • Unripe chestnuts. (Photo: VNA)

  • Ripened chestnuts ready for harvesting. (Photo: VNA)

  • Cracking the shells of these chestnuts requires some effort. (Photo: VNA)

  • Chestnuts offer numerous health benefits. (Photo: VNA)

