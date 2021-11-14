Trungnam Group inaugurates wind power plant No.5 - Ninh Thuan project
Trungnam Group put a wind power plant with a capacity of 46.2MW into operation in Ninh Phuoc district of the central province of Ninh Thuan on November 14.
The project, costing over 1.6 trillion VND (69.5 million USD), comprises 11 turbines supplied by Germany’s Enercon GmbH with an annual output of 136,281 MWh.
General Drector of Trungnam Group Nguyen Tam Tien said with its experience, the group overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to complete and put the project into commercial operation before the deadline of October 31, 2021, ensuring economic, technical and financial criteria.
The wind power plant’s official operation is a special milestone for Trungnam Group's campaign to complete 200 MW of wind power and 650MW of solar power in Ninh Thuan.
So far, Trungnam Group has had typical projects such as the wind power plant No. 5 - Ninh Thuan, the Thuan Bac wind power plant with a capacity of 151.95MW, the 450MW Thuan Nam solar power plant, and the 204MW Thuan Bac solar power plant. Total electricity output of the four projects is expected to reach 2.25 billion Kwh per year. The total multi-field investment of Trungnam Group in Ninh Thuan has hit 2 billion USD.
Trungnam Group aims to realise its strategic goals and vision to become a sustainable investment group with global scale by 2025, in which energy continues to be its key business.
It planned to increase its own capacity to 3.8 GW of renewable energy and 1.5 GW of LNG power by 2025, contributing to the process of reducing carbon emissions equivalent to more than 13 million tonnes of carbon compared to coal-fueled power, while maintaining its growth of at least 20 percent.
In 2021, Trungnam Group completed three large wind power projects, of which the 400MW Ea Nam wind power project in the Central Highlands of Dak Lak becomes the largest onshore wind power plant project in Vietnam so far./.