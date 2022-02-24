Truong Sa fisherman suffering respiratory failure brought to mainland for treatment
The Military Hospital 175 on February 24 brought a patient with respiratory failure from Truong Sa island district in the south central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for treatment, using a helicopter.
The patient was hospitalised the Military Hospital 175 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Military Hospital 175 on February 24 brought a patient with respiratory failure from Truong Sa island district in the south central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for treatment, using a helicopter.
The patient, Nguyen Hung, a 49-year-old fisherman aboard vessel QNg 96435 TS, suffered severe coughing, chest pain and short of breath. On February 23, he was brought to the health station of Truong Sa (Spratly) island where he was tested negative for COVID-19 three times.
After giving Hung emergency aid to recover his survival indicators, doctors at the station contacted the Military Hospital 175 for consultations. The doctors held that the patient had respiratory failure due to extensive pneumonia complicated by left pneumothorax with the cause unknown. As he faced the risk of severe respiratory failure, the doctors held that he must be brought to the mainland for treatment.
After that, EC 225 helicopter coded VN 8616 operated by Army Corps 18 was sent to the island to pick up the patient and bring him to the Emergency Department of the Military Hospital 175 for further treatment./.