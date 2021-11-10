Truong Sa medical centre saves fisherman in distress
Truong Sa town medical centre in the central province of Khanh Hoa’s Truong Sa island district said on November 10 that it has provided first aid for a fisherman from the central province of Quang Ngai, who met with an accident at sea a day earlier.
The victim, Nguyen Kim Man, 42, is now in stable condition and being monitored and taken care of at the centre’s quarantine site.
Man met with the accident when his vessel was fishing near the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.
The reception of and provision of emergency aid for the fisherman were carried out in line with COVID-19 prevention and control measures. The victim and crew members on his ship took rapid tests for the disease, which turned out negative./.