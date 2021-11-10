Society Hanoi plans to vaccinate 800,000 children against COVID-19 Nearly 800,000 children aging from 12-17 years old in Hanoi are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Society Heavy rains unearth huge bombs in Quang Tri Heavy rains have unearthed two huge bombs left over from the war in Huong Lap commune, Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri.

Society Winners of 2021 Reading Culture Ambassador Contest honoured Nearly 300 individuals and collectives were honoured at the award ceremony of the 2021 Reading Culture Ambassador Contest on November 10.

Society Vietnam - Myanmar Friendship Association holds 2nd congress The Vietnam - Myanmar Friendship Association on November 11 organized the second national congress for the 2021-2026 term in both face-to-face and online forms.