Truong Sa medical centre saves fisherman in distress
The health centre of Truong Sa towns in the island district of Truong Sa of south-central Khanh Hoa province on July 20 received and provided first aid for a fisherman from the central province of Binh Dinh, who met with an accident at sea a day earlier, according to the Naval Region 4 High Command.
The victim is now in stable condition and being monitored and treated at the centre. (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The health centre of Truong Sa towns in the island district of Truong Sa of south-central Khanh Hoa province on July 20 received and provided first aid for a fisherman from the central province of Binh Dinh, who met with an accident at sea a day earlier, according to the Naval Region 4 High Command.
The victim, Tran Van Canh, 48, met with the accident at about 6am on July 19 when his vessel was fishing near Thuyen Chai island in Truong Sa (Spratly).
He fell and hit hard objects on the vessel, resulting in multiple injuries. He was brought to Truong Sa by fishermen on fishing boat BD 97910 TS.
Canh is now in stable condition and being monitored and treated at the centre./.