After nearly a month fishing the waters off Truong Sa Island, Thieu Nhat Hien, captain of the NT91173TS shelters at a Truong Sa Island lock to refuel, resupply with food and fresh water.

The ocean locks have long been a source of supplies, repairs, and shelter for fishermen like Hien to take refuge at sea when storms rear up on the horizon.

The Truong Sa island’s locks started up in January 2019 and have received hundreds of fishing vessels to use repair services, refuel, and access essential supplies.

Currently, Truong Sa island is home to four ocean locks on Song Tu Tay (Southwest Cay), Da Tay (West Reef), Truong Sa (Spratly), Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) islands./.

VNA