Tu Duc Tomb - Tomb of Modesty

The tomb of Emperor Tu Duc, also known as Khiem Lang (Tomb of Modesty), is the most beautiful emperor’s mausoleum in the tomb architecture of the Nguyen Dynasty in particular and the traditional Vietnamese tomb architecture of the country’s feudal period in general.
  • A bird’s eye view of Tu Duc Tomb. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • In front of the tomb is a structure built from mallet bricks and roofed with tiles. The two-storey gazebo is where the emperor placed Khiem Cung Ky, his autobiography engraved in stone, which was recognised as a National Treasure in 2015. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Some of Emperor Tu Duc’s favourite items are displayed at the tomb. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Du Khiem Ta and Xung Khiem Ta, located by Luu Khiem Lake, are made from wood and have a roof with gold-coloured tiles. The emperor used to frequent the area to write poems and read books. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Minh Khiem Duong, the oldest theatre in Vietnam, is where Emperor Tu Duc enjoyed performances, especially tuong (classical opera), whenever he stayed in Khiem Lang. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

