Tu Duc Tomb - Tomb of Modesty
-
A bird’s eye view of Tu Duc Tomb. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
In front of the tomb is a structure built from mallet bricks and roofed with tiles. The two-storey gazebo is where the emperor placed Khiem Cung Ky, his autobiography engraved in stone, which was recognised as a National Treasure in 2015. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Some of Emperor Tu Duc’s favourite items are displayed at the tomb. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Du Khiem Ta and Xung Khiem Ta, located by Luu Khiem Lake, are made from wood and have a roof with gold-coloured tiles. The emperor used to frequent the area to write poems and read books. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Minh Khiem Duong, the oldest theatre in Vietnam, is where Emperor Tu Duc enjoyed performances, especially tuong (classical opera), whenever he stayed in Khiem Lang. (Photo: VNP/VNA)