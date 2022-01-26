Culture - Sports International friends join Tet celebration in southern Vietnam Foreigners found festive season overwhelming in Vietnam’s southern region when joining “Tet's celebration 2022” organised by Trang Le, founder and Chairwoman of the Vietnam International Fashion Week and President of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD).

Culture - Sports Film screenings to mark 92nd anniversary of Party Film screenings marking the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the upcoming Lunar New Year will take place nationwide from January 26 to February 6, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on January 25.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ancient treasures on show at Gia Lai exhibition As many as 255 historical artifacts dating back thousands of years ago are on display at Gia Lai museum in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai to welcome the Lunar New Year 2022, and celebrate 92nd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.