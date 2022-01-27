Tu Lien kumquat trees are famous for their unique and eye-catching shapes. Every Tet (Lunar New Year), many people are willing to pay from a few million to tens of millions of dong to buy a tree for their home.

This year, despite the pandemic, gardens in Tu Lien still have a lot of pre-orders. On weekends, hundreds of locals come here to buy kumquat trees for their homes during Tet.

Kumquat and peach trees are indispensable things in Vietnamese houses during Tet. It is believed that the more fruits there are on a kumquat tree, the more luck will come to the owner. So even though people did not make much money in the past year due to Covid-19 pandemic, they are still trying to buy a perfect kumquat tree for their home.

With the creativity of Tu Lien gardeners, kumquat trees have become more and more unique in shape, bringing bright and radiant spring colours to everyone./.

VNA