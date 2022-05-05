Tua Chua: Dien Bien’s unpolished natural gem
Tua Chua Karst Plateau, located about 130km from downtown Dien Bien in the northwestern region of Vietnam, has three-fourths of its area rugged rocky land. (Photo: VNA)
Stretching on Sin Chai and Ta Phin communes, Tua Chua rock plateau is rated as the country’s second Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNA)
It was recognised by UNESCO as a Global Geo-park in 2010. (Photo: VNA)
The rugged rocks here are not as high as those in Dong Van Karst Plateau in Ha Giang province, but they are formed into hills, running up and down, and are scattered along provincial Road 129. (Photo: VNA)
Such a natural magnificent landscape has attracted many visitors who love to experience adventure in mountainous terrains. (Photo: VNA)
A trip to Tua Chua District is like a journey back in time. There are barely any hostels, no recreation areas and in some areas, there is even no phone signal. (Photo: VNA)