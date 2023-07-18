Tuan Chau Island - Beauty on the edge of Ha Long Bay
Tuan Chau’s beautiful beach has attracted a large number of visitors. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tuan Chau is billed as “Pearl Island”, with a white-sand beach and crystal-clear waters. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Its breathtaking natural surroundings coupled with fascinating entertainment have made Tuan Chau well worth a visit. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A corner of King Kong Park on Tuan Chau Island. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Ships dock at Tuan Chau Marina, which is the largest artificial port in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Trong Mai Islet (a pair of chickens bobbing on the water) is a symbol of Quang Ninh’s tourism sector. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors exploring Ha Long Bay by kayak will be captivated by its charming beauty. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The top tourist attraction on Tuan Chau Island is the 40-minute water music performance, which is meticulously staged. (Photo: VNP/VNA)