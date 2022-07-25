Business Vietnam – Laos trade up 20.6% in first half Two-way trade between Vietnam and Laos in the first half of 2022 increased by 20.6% year-on-year to 824 million USD, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos.

Business HCM City calls for US investment to 10 major projects Ho Chi Minh City has called on US enterprises to invest in 10 major projects of the city, especially those in infrastructure construction.

Business PV GAS D targets status of leading natural gas distributor PetroVietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution JSC (PV Gas D) – a subsidiary of Vietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) -aims to become a leading natural gas products and re-engineered LNG distributor, ensuring clean fuel supply to industrial parks and urban areas in Vietnam, according to its business strategy to 2025.

Business Vietnam to become leader in global blockchain industry With the boom in blockchain technology and speedy digital transformation, Vietnam has great potential for blockchain development to compete in the global market, speakers said at a recent seminar in HCM City.