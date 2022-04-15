Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on April 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,106 VND/USD on April 15, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Nine "Made in Vietnam" modules delivered to Malaysia’s Sarawak Refinery Nine first “Made in Vietnam” modules weighing 709 tonnes in total manufactured by Doosan Vina were delivered to Malaysia’s Sarawak Refinery of Malaysia on April 14 after nine month of production.

Business Vietnam keen on boosting logistics partnership with RoK Stronger partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in logistics, along with measures to encourage the transfer of technologies between the two sides, will help improve Vietnam's capacity in the field and contribute to turning Vietnam into an industrialised country in modern direction, said Director of the Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) Vu Ba Phu.

Business Hanoi accelerates promotion of agricultural goods Over past years, the agricultural sector in Hanoi and other localities have implemented solutions to improve the value of farming produce while promoting consumption in domestic and foreign markets.