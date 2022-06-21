Business Central bank stands ready to pump more foreign currencies to market: official The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will increase its interference in the foreign currency market and stay ready to pump money to the market more frequently, thus creating favourable conditions for credit institutions to meet the demand for legal foreign currencies of organisations and individuals, according to Vice Director of the SBV’s Monetary Policy Department Pham Chi Quang.

Business Vietnam encourages development of eco-industrial parks Developing eco-industrial parks towards net zero emissions was the focus of discussions during a recent seminar held in Hai Phong city’s Nam Cau Kien industrial zone by the Mekong ASEAN Magazine under the Vietnam-ASEAN Association for Economic Cooperation Development.

Business Vietnamese tra fish sector likely to enter new development cycle Vietnam’s tra fish (pangasius) export revenue expands about 90 percent in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, signaling a new development period for the sector.