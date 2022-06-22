According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, the figure is 1.6 times that the same period of 2019, before the pandemic struck.



Shipments to the markets of members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP in short) rose by 49 percent in March. The three-month figure surged 40 percent to top 30 million USD.



Canada was an emerging buyer, importing some 14 million USD worth of tuna from Vietnam from January – March, up 70 percent from a year earlier and doubling that of 2019.



Vietnam was Canada’s second largest supplier, after Thailand, that made up some 12 percent of Canada’s total import. Vietnam also made itself known as the biggest provider of frozen tuna to Canada.



Export to Canada is expected to be on a further rise in the coming time, according to the seafood exporter and producer association./.

VNA