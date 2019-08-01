Da Dia reef in Phu Yen province (Photo: VNA)

Tuy Hoa Airport in the south-central province of Phu Yen is able to welcome international flights in the fourth quarter of this year, heard a meeting between the provincial People’s Committee and international airlines and travel agencies on August 1.According to Director of the provincial Department of Transport, the airport is equipped with systems that ensure flight operations like non-direction beacon (NDB), VOR/DME radio beacon, and instrument landing system, among others.Last month, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam issued Document No.2361/CHK-QLC approving the operation and upgrade of the passenger terminal at Tuy Hoa Airport.At the event, Russia’s Azur Air and Ural Airlines inked commitments to operate flights to Tuy Hoa, and coordinate with relevant sides to bring foreign tourists to the locality.Tuy Hoa airport’s passenger terminal was built in line with the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s Level of Service C, which means the terminal can provide overall good service to passengers while balancing economic terminal sizing with passenger expectations. It is designed to serve 550,000 passengers a year.Currently, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and low-cost Vietjet Air are operating two-three flights from/to Ho Chi Minh City, and one-two flights from/to Hanoi.Phu Yen is one of the most beautiful provinces in central Vietnam. It has nearly 190km of coastline bordered with zigzag mountains and dotted with many bays, lagoons, cliffs and reefs. Stunning destinations include Dai Lanh cape, Vung Ro Bay, Mon Beach, Dien Cape and Da Dia reef.-VNA